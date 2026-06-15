Uruguay hit with multiple flight delays over paperwork issues on eve of first 2026 World Cup game vs Saudi Arabia

The Uruguay squad’s journey from their training base in Playa del Carmen to Miami was far from the smooth transition Bielsa would have hoped for. Originally scheduled to depart Cancun for Fort Lauderdale on Sunday afternoon, the team’s first flight was cancelled entirely due to administrative errors. A second chartered aircraft was eventually secured to transport the group to South Florida, but it too suffered delays, forcing the team to arrive for official media duties several hours behind schedule.

Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) officials were quick to point the finger of blame at the tournament organisers. In an official statement released during the first delay, the AUF noted: "Due to problems beyond the control of the AUF, the departure from Mexico has been delayed. The squad is resting at the hotel. The new departure time set by FIFA is 4.15pm." The frustration within the camp was evident, with the Uruguay national team social media accounts even reposting a 2010 message from Diego Forlan complaining about similar travel issues in South Africa, stating: "Incredible, one day before the World Cup starts, and the charter flight is delayed 1 hr... Who is to blame....???? Arriba Uruguay!!!"



