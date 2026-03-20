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"Unusual – but really good": Adidas unveils new DFB kit

The German Football Association (DFB) and kit supplier Adidas have unveiled the German national team’s new away kit for the 2026 World Cup.

The deep blue base colour is intended to evoke the historic training tops of the German national team, whilst the design echoes the styling of the home kit. The diagonal zigzag stripes appear as a continuous zigzag pattern across the entire shirt and are inspired by classic design elements from earlier Adidas shoe boxes.

  • "I think a Germany kit in this colour is unusual – but really good," said international Florian Wirtz: "I’m really looking forward to playing in it soon." The DFB team will take to the pitch in these kits for the first time in their international friendly against Switzerland in Basel on 27 March. In future, they will also be worn by the men’s youth national teams.



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