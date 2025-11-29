AFP
'Unbelievable' - Luis Enrique shocked by horror challenge on PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier during Monaco defeat
Chevalier survives horror challenge
PSG arrived riding the momentum of a breathless 5-3 Champions League win over Tottenham earlier in the week. Yet within the opening quarter-hour, the tone of the night changed dramatically when Monaco midfielder Camara lunged recklessly at Chevalier, catching the goalkeeper flush on the right ankle with vehement force. Referee Clement Turpin brandished only a yellow card, a decision that immediately prompted disbelief from the PSG bench. Chevalier remained on the pitch, rolling in agony as the medical team rushed to him. For a moment, it appeared the 22-year-old’s night, and possibly his season, was over. Shockingly, VAR did not intervene despite replays showing Camara’s studs planting high and hard into the goalkeeper’s ankle. After several minutes of treatment, Chevalier somehow returned to his position between the posts.
What Chevalier and Luis Enrique said
Speaking to BeIN Sports, Chevalier admitted the severity of what had unfolded: "As for my ankle, listen... I think everyone saw it... I think my career could have taken a different turn today, and I was very lucky. I didn't dwell on it; it was over. But I think sometimes there are certain actions you have to avoid. Today I just know that I was very lucky and that I'll be able to continue playing football every week."
While Luis Enrique is known for avoiding refereeing debates, he could barely hide his disbelief when questioned about the incident.
"He was very lucky today," he told BeIN Sports. "I think...I'm not going to say anything more because it's not my job, but it's incredible...Lucas Chevalier was very lucky."
Monaco edge PSG after sustained first-half pressure
Beyond the controversy, the match itself unfolded with Monaco pushing relentlessly in the first half. Chevalier, once recovered, was forced into several interventions as the home side pressed with energy. PSG, by contrast, appeared sluggish and disjointed, a far cry from the impressive attacking performance that had dispatched Tottenham just days earlier. Their passing patterns lacked sharpness, and they repeatedly ceded possession in vulnerable areas. The breakthrough came midway through the second half. In the 68th minute, Takumi Minamino punished PSG’s hesitancy by guiding a precise finish past Chevalier after yet another incisive move from the hosts.
It was a deserved lead for a Monaco side who had spent much of the match dictating tempo and exposing PSG’s defensive vulnerabilities. With nine minutes left, PSG were handed an unexpected numerical advantage. Monaco defender Thilo Kehrer was dismissed for what Turpin judged as a denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity. Despite a frantic final push in stoppage time, PSG could not find a response. Their late surge was spirited but insufficient, mirroring Chevalier’s post-match assessment of the team’s performance.
"There were quite a few things that didn't go our way today. We lacked impact, we lost possession a bit silly. I think we weren't at 100 per cent. Monaco were a bit sharper," Chevalier told Ligue 1+. "We pushed hard in the last 10 minutes, but it wasn't enough. We've had a lot of injuries since the start of the season, we're playing a lot of games in quick succession. It's a different season compared to last season."
Table trouble looms for PSG
Saturday’s defeat marked PSG’s first league loss since falling to Marseille in September, and it could prove particularly costly in the title race. Should Roberto de Zerbi's men win against Toulouse and Lens defeat Angers, PSG could tumble from first to third place in the Ligue 1 standings. With Rennes awaiting them on December 7, Enrique knows that his side cannot afford any more slip ups. Nonetheless, on Saturday, the manager was relieved that his goalkeeper was able to walk out of the stadium, despite being at the receiving end of a horrific challenge.
