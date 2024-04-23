Unai Emery extends Aston Villa contract to end Bayern Munich links - with owners 'certain' he can become the club's own version of legendary Man Utd boss Sir Alex Ferguson
Unai Emery has reportedly extended his Aston Villa contract to end links with Bayern Munich - as club owners view him as their own Sir Alex Ferguson.
- Emery extending his stay at Villa Park
- Will remain with the club until 2027
- Bayern shift focus to Ralf Rangnick