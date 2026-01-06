'I called him' - How Unai Emery's chat with Juan Mata led to Aston Villa signing forgotten Man Utd star

Mata played with Lindelof at United and under Emery at Valencia earlier in his career. The Spanish playmaker turned into matchmaker to bring the two together in the summer.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Emery explained how Lindelof signed for Villa: "I called Juan Mata, his team-mate at Manchester United three or four years ago, and I coached Mata in Spain. He [Mata] is a fantastic guy, an intelligent guy. I called him speaking around the possibility to sign Lindelof, as a person, as a player, the commitment. Everything he told me, now we are watching it. Fantastic guy, very professional, respectful. He was being passion and adapting to play in the right side, and when we needed him because we had those two injuries to Tyrone Mings and Pau [Torres], he played in the level we expected. And of course, I am so happy how he's helping us and I told him, 'you set the level here, now you can't get under this level'."

