Ukraine star Vitaliy Mykolenko admits he 'doesn't know anything about football' after making terrible Scotland prediction for Euro 2024 opener against Germany

Everton and Ukraine full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko admitted he does not understand football after his Scotland prediction against Germany went wrong.

  • Mykolenko predicted Scotland to win against Germany
  • Admitted he doesn't understand football
  • Germany thrashed Scotland 5-1
