UEFA report reveals Chelsea's €1.66bn squad most expensive ever assembled surpassing Real Madrid and trumping Man Utd, Man City & Arsenal
A new UEFA report has revealed that, as of the end of the 2024 financial year, Chelsea have built the most expensive squad ever assembled.
- Chelsea squad cost staggering €1.66 billion (£1.39bn/$1.8bn)
- Outstrips previous record set by Real Madrid
- Four Premier League clubs have spent over a billion