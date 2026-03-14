UEFA: proposal from smaller clubs to redistribute funds: a drastic cut for Italian clubs in the Champions League

The UEC’s proposal, as analysed in detail by Calcio e Finanza and reproduced here, aims to rebalance the system by retaining a share linked to sporting results, whilst redistributing resources not directly linked to performance in a different way.

One of the key points is the elimination of the so-called ‘value pillar’, the mechanism that allocates bonuses based on the value of television markets and clubs’ historical rankings.

Under the new model:

62.5% of revenues would be allocated to participation in competitions;

37.5% would be distributed on the basis of sporting results.

The distribution among the three UEFA competitions would also change:

50% to the Champions League

30% to the Europa League

20% to the Conference League

Based on a total prize fund of over €3.5 billion, the simulation indicates this new distribution:

Champions League: €1.763 billion (currently around €2.467 billion)

Europa League: €1.058 billion (currently €565 million)

Conference League: €705 million (currently €285 million)

The new national redistribution mechanism.

Another significant change concerns the distribution of the participation-based share.

Under the proposed model, these funds would not go directly to the clubs qualifying for European competitions, but would be transferred to the national leagues, which would be responsible for redistributing them amongst all clubs in the league.

In the case of Italy, taking the 2024/25 season’s prize money as a reference, the participation share would amount to approximately €202 million:

85% allocated to Serie A clubs

15% to Serie B clubs

The aim is to reduce the economic disparities between teams participating in the cups and those that do not.