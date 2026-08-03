UEFA issue legal threat to FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and warn against destroying evidence after botched World Cup sale

Following the collapse of the FFE project, UEFA has explicitly warned Infantino and FIFA that any attempt to delete or alter documents regarding the failed plan could be viewed as a criminal act. According to a letter seen by the Telegraph, the European governing body wrote: "UEFA hereby gives formal notice that it is actively considering legal action, arbitration, and/or regulatory complaints (together, the "proceedings") arising out of and in connection with the FFE plan proposed by FIFA and all related matters as further described below.

"You and FIFA are required to take immediate steps to identify, locate, and preserve all documents and electronically stored information described in this notice that are in your or FIFA's possession, custody, or control.

"These obligations arise independently of any internal retention policy you or your organisation maintain and supersede any routine document destruction or deletion policies that would otherwise apply.

"Given that proceedings are reasonably anticipated, you are obliged to preserve all relevant materials (as defined below) with immediate effect."