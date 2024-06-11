Tyler Adams and Josh Sargent fitness updates issued by USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter ahead of Brazil friendly

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeTyler Adams and Josh Sargent fitness updates issued by USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter ahead of Brazil friendlyTyler AdamsUSACopa AmericaJoshua SargentUSMNT boss Gregg Berhalter shared fitness updates on Tyler Adams and Josh Sargent ahead his side's friendly against Brazil.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAdams & Sargent fighting race against timeBoth players under rehabilitation ahead of Copa AmericaBerhalter provides update on both players Article continues below