Two referees slapped with lengthy suspensions by UEFA after getting arrested for stealing road sign before Champions League match between Rangers and Dynamo Kyiv
Bartosz Frankowski and Tomasz Musial have been handed a lengthy suspension by UEFA after they were arrested for allegedly trying to steal a road sign.
- Polish officials were supposed to be on VAR duty
- Were taken into custody for their unlawful act
- UEFA have suspended them until June 30