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TV host resigns after falsely claiming Lionel Messi's father had died during live broadcast
A live broadcast blunder
Florencia Pena made the sensational and incorrect claim during a live streaming session on the Argentine channel Luzu TV. The broadcast took place shortly after Argentina’s opening group game victory over Algeria, a match in which Lionel Messi had starred on the pitch. The controversy came after Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 win over the African side. The 38-year-old appeared emotional during the match and later said he had experienced "difficult days" for personal reasons unrelated to football.
Addressing the audience during the show, Pena stated: "I don't want to bring bad news, but Messi's father has just passed away. It was sudden. In the middle of the World Cup." The statement immediately went viral across social media platforms, causing panic and confusion among fans of the Inter Miami star and the Argentine national team.
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The Messi family responds
As the report circulated, the Messi family was forced to clarify the situation to halt the spread of misinformation. They confirmed that Jorge Messi, 68, is alive but is currently receiving medical treatment for an undisclosed health condition under professional supervision.
In a formal statement, the family noted that Jorge is recovering while also taking the opportunity to slam the reckless speculation regarding his wellbeing. They requested privacy during what they described as a difficult period, emphasizing that the focus should remain on his health rather than unverified media reports.
Pena takes responsibility and quits
Following the backlash, Pena issued a public apology and announced her decision to step down from her role at Luzu TV. She claimed that the information had been presented to her as verified fact by the show’s production team while she was live on air.
Pena wrote on social media on Thursday, "I apologise to the Messi family. I am deeply ashamed to have been involved in this mistake. I have to clarify that this false information was given to me live on air as if it had been checked by the show's production team, and I trusted it. Even so, I take responsibility for being part of the mistake and that is why I decided to step aside and end my participation in Luzu. I apologise again from the heart; I was wrong."
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TV station takes disciplinary action
The broadcasting company did not stop at Pena's resignation, with host and producer Nicolas Occhiato confirming that several staff members had been dismissed over the incident. The channel stressed that the dissemination of such sensitive information without rigorous verification was entirely unacceptable under their editorial standards.
Occhiato stated: "We at Luzu TV deeply regret what happened on the air during the program El Show de Verano. For our channel, the broadcast of sensitive information without proper prior verification is unacceptable. For this reason, Luzu TV management has decided to terminate the employment of all those responsible, and Florencia Pena has decided to step down. We reaffirm our commitment to responsible, respectful, and rigorous journalism."
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