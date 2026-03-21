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Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid 2025-26Getty
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Tuttosport – Juventus eyeing Rudiger: have gathered information, the details

Juventus are targeting free agents: the German defender, whose contract with Real Madrid is expiring, is also on their radar

Juventus are looking ahead to the next transfer window and are keeping in touch with several players, particularly those available on free transfers. According to Tuttosport, among these, the Bianconeri are reportedly dreaming of a real coup: Antonio Rüdiger, whose contract with Real Madrid is coming to an end.


The German defender, born in 1993, has a contract until 30 June 2026 and so far there have been no concrete signs of a renewal with Los Blancos. This season, the former Chelsea player has been sidelined for several matches, first due to a thigh injury and then due to some knee problems, and is gradually regaining his form. Juve, for their part, are tracking several defensive targets, including Marcos Senesi, but do not wish to limit themselves to the Argentine: for this very reason, according to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri have initiated contact to test the waters with Rudiger. The link could also have been sparked by… Zhegrova.


Indeed, as the German defender is represented by agent Hasan Cetinkaya, the same man who worked to bring the Kosovar to Turin last summer, largely thanks to his excellent relationship with CEO Damien Comolli.

  • THE CONNECTION WITH SPALLETTI

    At Juventus, Rüdiger would also be reunited with Luciano Spalletti, who managed him during the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons at Roma. It was under the current Juventus manager that the German defender became a key player for the Giallorossi and attracted the attention of several clubs across Europe, to the extent that Chelsea signed him for €35 million in 2017. In short, another asset Juventus could count on as they pursue this potential transfer coup.



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  • THE FORMULA

    According to Tuttosport, Juventus are reportedly considering the terms and details of a deal to meet the defender’s demands, as he remains a highly sought-after player in both the Premier League and Saudi Arabia. The club’s plan is to offer a two-year contract, although the salary figures remain a key sticking point, given that the German currently earns around €7 million net per year.


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