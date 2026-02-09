Getty Images Sport
‘Turn the bloody music down!' - Roy Keane slams Man City's 'ridiculous' dressing room celebrations after win at Liverpool
City’s nightclub celebrations spark Keane's fury
The post-match atmosphere at Anfield was as heated as the action on the pitch after City produced a stunning late comeback to defeat the reigning champions. However, the real drama unfolded in the tunnels as Sky Sports attempted to conduct an interview with a frustrated Arne Slot. Loud, thumping music could be heard echoing from the away dressing room, drowning out the Liverpool boss as he tried to dissect a game that had slipped through his fingers in the final ten minutes.
The disruption was so severe that Sky presenter Dave Jones joked it sounded like Slot was being interviewed "in the cloakroom of a nightclub". The levity was not shared by Roy Keane back in the studio. When asked how he would have reacted in his playing days, the Irishman didn't hold back. "I’d be interested to see if the music is on when Pep’s doing his talk," Keane barked. "Man City go there, they’re entitled to enjoy themselves, but you also have to show a bit of respect. Turn the bloody music down when people are doing press interviews. It’s ridiculous".
Slot fuming over Guehi red card decision
While the music blared in the background, Slot was busy venting his own frustrations regarding the performance of referee Craig Pawson. The Liverpool manager was left particularly incensed by a first-half incident involving Marc Guehi and Mohamed Salah. With Salah appearing to be through on goal, the defender was accused of a shirt-pull that Slot believed should have resulted in an immediate red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.
The officials, however, deemed that a covering defender was in place, a decision that Slot met with heavy sarcasm. "If I had to talk about one moment, it would be when Salah was through and Guehi had his shirt," Slot told Sky Sports. "Out of a hundred people, we could find 20 from the PGMOL who would say it wasn't a red card". The decision proved pivotal, as Guehi remained on the pitch to help City navigate a second half where Liverpool had initially taken total control following a sensational 30-yard free-kick from Dominik Szoboszlai.
Haaland and Bernardo stage dramatic late rescue
For 80 minutes, it appeared that City’s title hopes were slipping away as Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva struggled to find their usual rhythm. Gary Neville, on co-commentary, had even begun to question the pair's impact on the game. Yet, in a testament to City's "personality and character," as Keane later noted, the champions struck twice in a frantic finale to silence the home crowd.
The equaliser arrived in the 84th minute when Haaland’s knockdown allowed Silva to poke home from close range. The momentum shifted entirely, and in the 93rd minute, Alisson was adjudged to have brought down Matheus Nunes in the area. Haaland, showing ice-cool composure despite his earlier quiet spell, stepped up to bury the penalty and secure City's first win at Anfield in front of fans since 2003. The goal sent the travelling 3,000 fans into raptures and set the stage for the dressing room party that would later draw Keane's ire.
VAR chaos as Szoboszlai sent off in 100th minute
The drama reached a confusing peak in the final seconds of the 10-minute stoppage-time period. With Alisson forward for a desperate corner, City broke away through Rayan Cherki, who rolled the ball into an empty net from the halfway line. However, the goal was sensationally disallowed following a lengthy VAR review. Officials spotted a double-foul in the build-up: first, Dominik Szoboszlai had tugged Haaland’s shirt to stop a breakaway, before Haaland retaliated by pulling Szoboszlai’s shirt as they both chased Cherki’s strike.
The final ruling saw Szoboszlai sent off for having denied a clear goalscoring opportunity earlier in the move, while the goal itself was scratched off because Haaland’s pull was deemed a "careless foul" that prevented a potential goal-line clearance. The decision left both managers baffled, but it ultimately mattered little as City held on for a result that cuts Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table to six points. As Roy Keane concluded, it was a "huge result" for City, even if their choice of victory music left a sour taste at Anfield.
