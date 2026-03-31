Turkiye U21 manager rushed to hospital after horror fall in international clash

The frightening incident necessitated an ambulance entering the field of play to allow paramedics to administer urgent treatment. Refereeing officials instructed both sets of players to return to their respective dressing rooms, leading to an eventual 12 minutes of added time. The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) released a formal statement detailing the sequence of events, stating: “Our U21 National Team Head Coach Egemen Korkmaz lost consciousness after slipping and hitting his head on the ground in the 35th minute of today’s UEFA European U21 Championship group qualifying match against Croatia at the Opus Arena in Osijek. Korkmaz, who suffered swelling on his head due to the fall, received initial treatment from our medical team on the sidelines. He was conscious and taken to the hospital by ambulance for further examinations. We wish him a speedy recovery and send our best wishes.”



