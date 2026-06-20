Turkey crash out of World Cup despite attempting THIRTY THREE shots in Paraguay loss as ex-Newcastle star becomes first player sent off for covering mouth

Paraguay struck after just 64 seconds when Matias Galarza found the net from outside the penalty area, scoring the fastest goal of the tournament. The early breakthrough proved decisive in a match Turkey largely controlled but could not rescue.

The game took another unusual turn in first-half stoppage time. Paraguay midfielder Almiron was shown a straight red card following a VAR review after a confrontation with Turkey defender Mert Muldur. Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton applied a new tournament rule designed to prevent players from covering their mouths during disputes and discussions.

Despite playing with a numerical advantage for much of the contest, Turkey failed to find an equaliser and were eliminated from the competition with a game remaining.