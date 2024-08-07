Trevoh Chalobah to train away from Chelsea first team as defender is targeted by Crystal Palace as potential Marc Guehi replacement after pre-season snub
Crystal Palace are reportedly considering a bid for Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah as a potential replacement for Newcastle United target Marc Guehi.
- Chalobah left out of Chelsea pre-season tour
- Newcastle eye big-money move for Guehi
- Palace consider signing Blues man as replacement