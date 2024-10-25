'Someone who changed the game' - Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals dream to be right-back GOAT as Liverpool star chooses between winning Ballon d'Or or World Cup with England
Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed he wants to be the greatest-ever right-back and would prefer to win a Ballon d'Or instead of a World Cup.
- Trent enjoying stellar career at Liverpool
- Wants to be someone who "changed the game"
- Targets Ballon d'Or win over World Cup