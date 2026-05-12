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Trent Alexander-Arnold makes the cut! Real Madrid defender handed World Cup lifeline as Danny Welbeck and Alex Scott are included on England’s 55-man preliminary list
Trent’s tournament lifeline
Real Madrid defender Alexander-Arnold is the headline inclusion in Tuchel’s preliminary list, according to BBC Sport, despite appearing to be out of favour under the German tactician recently. The former Liverpool star was omitted from the squad to face Uruguay and Japan, leading many to believe his World Cup dreams were over, but he has been handed a significant lifeline as the deadline for FIFA’s 55-man long list passed on Monday.
The decision to include Alexander-Arnold comes amid a brewing injury crisis in the right-back position for the Three Lions. While Tuchel has previously stated that Reece James, Tino Livramento, and Ben White were his preferred options - and even suggested Bayer Leverkusen’s Jarrell Quansah was ahead of the Madrid man, circumstances have forced a rethink.
With White suffering a knee injury against West Ham and Livramento facing a race against time to be fit, the door has swung back open for the former Liverpool player.
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Surprise recalls for Welbeck and Scott
The provisional squad also features veteran Brighton striker Danny Welbeck, who has enjoyed a prolific campaign under Fabian Hurzeler.
Welbeck has been a regular scorer for the Seagulls this season, with 14 goals to his name, though the veteran is yet to break into one of Tuchel’s squads until now.
Joining him on the list is Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, who continues his rapid rise. Scott was called up into the senior England squad for the first time in November but was omitted from Tuchel’s previous party.
The 55-man list ensures that the highly-rated youngster remains in the manager’s thoughts as he prepares to whittle the group down to a final 26-man travelling contingent.
Luke Shaw’s long-awaited return
One of the most significant names on the list is Manchester United’s Luke Shaw, who could be set for his first international appearance since the Euro 2024 final.
Shaw hasn’t played for England since the European Championship defeat to Spain, mainly due to injury, but his club form has finally reached a level of consistency that Tuchel cannot ignore.
The full-back, who has figured 34 times for England, is playing regularly for United, making 36 appearances for his club this season. With England historically short of natural options on the left side of the defence, Shaw’s return to fitness provides a massive boost to the squad's tactical flexibility ahead of the tournament opener on June 11.
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The road to the final 26
Tuchel will now work towards cutting down the squad to a final contingent of 26 players for the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico. There has been no official communication of the provisional squad from the Football Association (FA), but the pressure is mounting on the stars to prove their worth in the coming weeks.
The governing body is planning to release England’s final squad for the tournament on Friday, May 22.