Trent Alexander-Arnold labelled a 'rat' as famous Liverpool mural is vandalised ahead of defender's return to Anfield with Real Madrid

This isn’t the first time the artwork has been targeted. In May, just before Alexander-Arnold's final Liverpool appearance, the same slur, "rat", appeared across the mural. Back in 2022, ahead of a Merseyside derby, vandals struck again, splashing blue paint across the street art in what appeared to be an Everton-inspired jibe. The mural also carried a message of solidarity, with a nod to Fans Supporting Foodbanks, a cause Alexander-Arnold championed throughout his time at Liverpool.

Despite the backlash, Alexander-Arnold revealed that his feelings for Liverpool remain the same and no amount of hatred will change that. Speaking to Prime Video Sport ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash, he said: "When the draw was announced, I think everyone kind of knew it was going to happen, it was destined for that fixture to come. Obviously, they're a top team, so I knew at some point I'd end up going back there or playing against Liverpool. It's happening so soon. Mixed emotions. I think it'll be a very, very difficult game but one that I'm excited for."

When pressed about the hostile reception he might face, the England international said: "Whatever way I'm received is the decision of the fans. I'll always love the club, I'll always be a fan of the club. I'll always be thankful for the opportunities and the things we achieved together - they'll live with me forever. No matter what, my feelings won't change towards Liverpool. I've got memories there that will last me a lifetime and, no matter how I'm received, that won't change."