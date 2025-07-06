'He was there with me' - Trent Alexander-Arnold pays touching tribute to Diogo Jota after Real Madrid's Club World Cup win over Borussia Dortmund
Trent Alexander-Arnold paid a touching tribute to his former Liverpool colleague Diogo Jota. The Reds star and his brother Andre Silva tragically passed away in a car accident in Spain on July 3. Alexander-Arnold, who shared a dressing room with Jota for five years at Anfield, bid an emotional goodbye to the Portuguese attacker after starring in Real Madrid's win over Borussia Dortmund.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Alexander-Arnold paid tribute to Jota
- Featured in Madrid's win over Dortmund on Saturday
- Madrid will face PSG in Club World Cup semi-final