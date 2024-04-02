Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals he's had 'good talks' with England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024 as Three Lions look to solve midfield conundrum
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Gareth Southgate have held "good talks", as the Liverpool star discusses playing a midfield role for England at Euro 2024.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Alexander-Arnold currently out injured
- But could play midfield role at Euro 2024
- Reveals 'good talks' with England boss Southgate