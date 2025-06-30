Transfer hint?! Liverpool & Chelsea-linked Lyon wonderkid Malick Fofana sparks speculation by training in Marcus Rashford Man Utd shirt

Lyon wonderkid Malick Fofana was spotted training in a Marcus Rashford's Manchester United shirt sparking transfer speculation. The 19-year-old has been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea over a summer transfer, however, the Red Devils may now be put onto an alert following the wonderkid's Instagram story. After Lyon's relegation, it may now be easier to strike a deal for Fofana.

Malick Fofana spotted training in Man Utd shirt

