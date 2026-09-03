Getty Images Sport
Domino disaster! How Chelsea, Monaco, and Everton deals collapsed in deadline day chaos
Multi-club domino effect collapses
One of the most chaotic deadline day sagas in recent football history saw a complex sequence of transfers involving Chelsea, AS Monaco, Everton, and Manchester City fall apart in dramatic fashion. The web of negotiations began as Monaco sought to resolve a debt issue and clear a non-EU squad spot to sign Mexican midfielder Erik Lira.
Monaco initially agreed to sell forward Folarin Balogun to Everton, but doubts during his medical caused the move to stall. Sensing an opportunity, Chelsea reached an agreement for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara to replace Enzo Fernandez, who was departing for Manchester City in a Premier League-record deal.
However, subsequent twists in negotiations caused the entire multi-club arrangement to unravel before the final deadline.
- Sportimage
Everton's failed striker pursuit
After the Balogun deal encountered friction, Everton turned their attention to Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee. When United refused to sanction Zirkzee's departure, the Toffees returned to Monaco to renegotiate cheap terms for Balogun as time ran out.
Monaco preferred selling Balogun rather than Camara, leading the Ligue 1 outfit to cancel Camara's agreed transfer to Chelsea. Despite suddenly losing out on Camara, Chelsea chose to honour their agreement with Manchester City and allowed Fernandez to complete his move without securing a direct replacement.
The final collapse occurred when Balogun decided against joining Everton following the medical drama, leaving the training facility without signing a contract.
Far-reaching consequences for all
The dramatic sequence of events left almost every club involved in a difficult operational position. Monaco kept both Balogun and Camara, failing to raise their intended capital or free up the non-EU squad spot required to sign Lira, which blocked the Mexican midfielder's arrival entirely.
Chelsea completed the record sale of Fernandez to Manchester City but were left without their primary midfield target. Meanwhile, Everton missed out on both Balogun and Zirkzee.
Having already sold Beto to Fiorentina earlier in the window, Everton were left with Thierno Barry as their only recognized senior centre-forward.
- Getty Images Sport
Squad fallout and next steps
With the transfer window now officially closed, the affected clubs must navigate the immediate aftermath of the deadline day chaos. Managers must integrate their existing options and reorganize squad hierarchies following the failed deals.
Monaco will look to re-engage their current squad while managing their non-EU player registration constraints. Chelsea must adapt their midfield setup internally following the high-profile departure of Fernandez.
Everton face a challenging period ahead, relying heavily on Barry to lead their attacking line as domestic fixtures resume.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting