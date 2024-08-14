'Transfer ban is coming' - Why Chelsea fans are fearing the worst as Premier League chief Richard Masters reveals investigation into Blues is 'reaching a conclusion' - explained
Chelsea fans believe there is 'a transfer ban coming' after Richard Masters revealed an ongoing investigation into the club is nearing a conclusion.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Chelsea under investigation for historic transfers
- Occurred during Abramovich era
- PL chief provided update on potential sanctions