Tottenham's top-10 transfer calamities: Eberechi Eze's Arsenal hijack, Morgan Gibbs-White's release clause, Paulo Dybala's image rights and more

Tottenham's 2019 summer window, which immediately followed their first and only appearance in a Champions League final, saw them smash their transfer record to sign Tanguy Ndombele for an initial £55m. And yet they nearly spent an even greater sum on a vastly more proven player.

Mauricio Pochettino, not knowing he was heading into his final few months in the manager's job, wanted to refresh his attack, and set his sights high with a top target of Paulo Dybala. Then of Juventus, the Argentine forward was open to joining Spurs, even though he was happy in Turin and felt he was being forced out by the club for no good reason.

The problem for Tottenham was when they chose to conduct their business. Chairman Daniel Levy is known for preferring to move late in the window in order to get better value on deals, and this wasn't the first time that he gave himself too much to do in a short space of time.

For 2018 and 2019, the Premier League experimented with closing the transfer window before the opening day of the season, mainly to appease clubs who said leaving it open for the entirety of August left them vulnerable and they should be able to begin a campaign with a settled squad. The rest of Europe refused to follow in their lead, and so English sides shot themselves in the foot despite their best of intentions.

Spurs stepped up their interest in Dybala in the final week of the Premier League's window and came to a broad £70m agreement with about 48 hours before the deadline, but they were yet to solve a two-word issue that has become folklore for the wrong reasons - image rights. When he was younger, Dybala sold his image rights to a third-party marketing company known as Star Group, and in order for Tottenham to register him, they would need to purchase those as well. The legal matter became too complex with too little time to navigate and the move was called off.

In 2021, Dybala settled this dispute with Star Group for little over £30m, showing just how much more Spurs would have had to pay to get the deal done.