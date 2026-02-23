Tottenham ARE getting relegated! Mismanaged Spurs showing that they're not too big to go down

There was great confidence emanating from Tudor prior to Sunday's defeat. "It's always a good time to play against Arsenal at home," he said as a sort of battlecry. "Good if you are not in a good moment, of course. If you are not in a good moment, of course. So let's go. We respect them but we play at home. Let's see what will happen. We need to have courage, confidence. We have good players, they have good players. So let's see what will happen. Be humble but brave, intelligent. The right things to do to put in the pitch. We play at home, eh?"

All it took was 90 minutes of football to completely drain the Croatian of his confidence, leaning into sentiments first brought about by former manager, and Tudor's former Juventus team-mate, Antonio Conte.

"I'm very sad and very angry and everything, but in one way it is also good to understand where is our goal," he bemoaned. "What is the goal of this club? What is the goal of this team? What is this goal of this coach, these players, this staff? To become serious. Serious, not just a group of 20 players, and the medicine is you look in the mirror. Each of us look in the mirror and really try, really start to change the habits - working hard is the only way."

Tudor said Arsenal are currently the best team in the world, and that's true, but even a Wolves side who haven't yet cleared Derby County's record for least points accrued in a Premier League season fought back from two down to earn a 2-2 draw only four days before this fixture.