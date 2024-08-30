Report: Tottenham agree prearranged fee with Real Betis for future transfer of USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso

Getty ImagesJacob SchneiderReport: Tottenham agree prearranged fee with Real Betis for future transfer of USMNT midfielder Johnny CardosoJohnnyUSAPremier LeagueReal BetisLaLigaTransfersTottenhamThe European transfer window closes Friday, and the 22-year-old American is the subject of a big-money move to the North London clubArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTottenham agree $33M fee for USMNT's CardosoDeal is for future transferUnknown if Spurs will trigger before window deadlineArticle continues below