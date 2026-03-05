Tottenham player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Micky van de Ven, what are you doing?! Spurs edge closer to relegation after captain's red card headlines another disastrous display

On the half-hour mark, Palace had the ball in the back of the net. Evan Guessand's low cross in behind found Ismaila Sarr, whose shot deflected off of Pedro Porro over Guglielmo Vicario and in. However, after a lengthy VAR check, Sarr was judged to have been offside by a matter of millimetres and the goal was ruled out, letting Spurs off the hook.

And within a matter of minutes of that decision, Tottenham themselves scored. Archie Gray retrieved a loose ball on the far side of the penalty area from a corner and managed to scamper back inside away from Adam Wharton and Chris Richards, before cutting it back for Dominic Solanke to power in from close range.

That joy, however, was short lived. With Palace's first foray back into the final third, Sarr had his arm yanked back by Micky van de Ven inside the penalty area, winning a spot kick and seeing the Dutch defender sent off. The Senegalese attacker converted from 12 yards to bring the Eagles level.

In the first of eight minutes added at the end of the first half, Palace went in front. Mathys Tel, playing as a makeshift left-back at this point, saw a ball inside to Pape Matar Sarr picked off by Guessand, with Wharton picking up the pieces and slipping in Jorgen Strand Larsen to finish under Vicario.

There was still time before the break for Palace to add a third. Wharton's through ball split Spurs' makeshift defence apart and Sarr was on hand to sprint away and knock the ball beyond Vicario.

Palace took their foot off the accelerator in the second half, with Solanke and Kevin Danso both forcing Dean Henderson into saves as a tepid Tottenham looked to mount the most unlikely of comebacks.

Alas, Spurs were unable to haul themselves off the canvas and remain without a Premier League win since December 28, when they were victorious in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park.

