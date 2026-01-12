AFP
Tottenham hijack deal for £35 milllion La Liga midfielder Aston Villa had already verbally agreed
Gallagher's Spanish adventure
In the summer of 2024, England international Gallagher made the biggest move of his career by joining Atletico Madrid for a fee worth up to £38 million ($51m). That ended nearly two decades at Chelsea, with the midfielder sending a heartfelt message to fans following his exit.
"To everyone at Chelsea Football Club and especially the fans, I want to say thank you for everything in the last 18 years.. You made my dreams come true and I'll forever be grateful. I want to wish you all the best for the future and I'll see you soon," he said.
"It's been an absolute honour every time I put on the shirt, and it was a dream come true to captain the team on many occasions. I loved every moment. These memories will last forever. I appreciate all the love and support from the fans. Hearing the chant of my name at the Bridge is a special feeling, and the banner you displayed meant the world to me. Thank you for everything. I wish the club all the best for the future, and I hope to see you all soon at Stamford Bridge!"
Gallagher makes good impression
The former Crystal Palace and West Brom loanee ended up making 50 appearances, in which he scored four goals, in his first season for Diego Simeone's side. Off the back of that, Cholo was full of praise.
He said last April, "When we think of him we think of his youth, energy and intensity in the game. He also strikes the ball very well. It's never easy for players coming from England to adapt to the Spanish championship, to the language. He has competed very well in different places and in positions where he doesn't feel more comfortable. He will evolve, he has room for growth. He is very intense in offensive and defensive play, he brings a lot to us."
Despite playing 27 times and scoring three goals this season, but often from the bench, it seems Gallagher could be heading back to the Premier League.
Tottenham near Gallagher deal
Despite Fabrizio Romano reporting earlier on Monday that Villa and Atletico had verbally agreed to a Gallagher loan deal, David Ornstein of The Athletic states that the 25-year-old will instead head to Tottenham. Spurs have bid £34.7m ($47m) for Gallagher, which is expected to be accepted, and he himself is keen on the move. Villa held a 'strong interest' in the midfielder but 'no agreements were reached', giving Tottenham the chance to win this race. The former Chelsea man was a regular last season, but just four La Liga starts this term have paved the way to a new chapter instead.
What comes next?
If this move progresses quickly, Gallagher could make his Tottenham debut on Saturday when Thomas Frank's side host relegation-threatened West Ham in the Premier League. If not, more than two weeks of the January transfer window still remain. But Champions League squad changes now cannot be made until after the league phase concludes, so a European debut before the knockouts wouldn't happen.
