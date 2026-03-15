What was Igor Tudor doing? Fans convinced Tottenham boss made embarrassing Arne Slot mistake before Liverpool clash

Despite the pre-match embarrassment, Tudor finally managed to avoid defeat for the first time during his brief reign, as his side fought back to earn a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the Reds. The hosts took an early lead through Dominik Szoboszlai, who found the back of the net in the 18th minute. Liverpool dominated large spells of the encounter, but the visitors showed resilience. Their persistence paid off in the dying moments of the game when Richarlison struck in the 90th minute to salvage a vital point. The dramatic late equaliser offered a rare glimmer of hope.