Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou dealt huge injury blow on eve of do-or-die Europa League showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Son Heung-min will not be available for Tottenham's do-or-die Europa League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Son ruled out of Eintracht Frankfurt clash

Missed the Premier League fixture against Wolves last weekend

Spurs face Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League on Thursday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱