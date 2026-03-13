Goal.com
Live
Moreno Torricelli of Juventus celebrates his teams victoryGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Torricelli: "Spalletti's Juventus is making the fans dream again. On the 1996 Champions League and Vialli..."

The former full-back discusses the current Juventus side and his own, which won everything.

Moreno Torricelli, former Juventus full-back, speaks to Radio Bianconera. Torricelli played for Juventus from 1992 to 1998 (230 matches, 3 goals), winning everything: 3 Scudetti, 1 Coppa Italia, 2 Italian Super Cups, 1 Champions League, 1 Intercontinental Cup, 1 European Super Cup, and 1 UEFA Cup. Below are the most interesting excerpts from the interview.   

Will Luciano Spalletti's Juventus qualify for the Champions League? 

"I hope so. They have everything they need to achieve their minimum goal for the season. We are in a situation where we will certainly have to sweat it out until the last day. But I believe that, in terms of quality, we can do well. We need to qualify for the Champions League." 

  • On Spalletti's management of the team: 

    "That hug after Thuram's goal was significant. It means that the team is very united and working well. In fact, since Spalletti arrived, Juve have stepped up a gear and only slipped up in a couple of games. But they've given the fans something to dream about again, which is the most important thing. Uniqueness and a united team are what make the difference. When you need to help each other out, that's when the team comes together. This gives me hope for the Champions League." 

    Winning the Champions League in 1996:

    "Yes, having been lucky enough to be part of a group, a team where we won everything, you are definitely an icon in the minds of ordinary fans. It fills us with pride, not just me, but all my teammates. We have a chat group, Champions 96, where we laugh, joke and say hello to each other. It's great when you manage to become part of the history of a club like Juventus. It's a big deal, a really big deal." 

    On Gianluca Vialli: 

    "Gianluca, as I've always said, was one of the great architects of that Juve team. He was our captain and, together with Lippi, they managed to find, together with all of us, that unity of purpose between the dressing room, the club and the coach. Gianluca was truly the only great leader I've ever had in every respect. He was a real mentor to me and, I believe, to many of my teammates."

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
0