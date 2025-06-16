'Too many surprises' - Sergio Ramos and Rayados de Monterrey denounce poor training pitch conditions, demand solutions from FIFA ahead of Club World Cup opener
Rayados will remain in Los Angeles for the duration of the group stage, where they are set to face Inter Milan
- Monterrey in Group E with Inter Milan, Urawa Red Diamonds, River Plate
- Coach Domènec Torrent will make his debut with Rayados
- Veteran defender Sergio Ramos expected to start