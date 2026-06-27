Getty Images Sport
Toni Kroos takes aim at Germany squad and warns of World Cup exit against Paraguay unless two major issues are solved
Defeat exposes veteran lineup
Germany comfortably secured top spot in Group E following a resounding 7-1 victory over Curacao and a narrow 2-1 win against Ivory Coast. However, despite an early opener from Leroy Sane, Nagelsmann’s side fell to a 2-1 defeat against Ecuador in their final group match. Fielding their oldest starting lineup at a World Cup since 1998, the aging squad turned in a sluggish performance that drew heavy criticism from pundits.
- Getty Images Sport
Kroos demands gritty approach
Expectations were sky-high for Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz heading into the tournament, but both playmakers struggled as their dribbling threat was neutralised by Ecuador's physical approach. Speaking on his TikTok live show alongside Lukas Podolski, Kroos openly disagreed with Nagelsmann, who had refused to question his players' absolute desire to win.
Kroos stated: "It has to be nasty to play against us, meaning we need to be capable of defending well and being gritty. We aren't doing that yet. And we need [Jamal] Musiala and [Florian] Wirtz in top form - which we don't have right now.
"If both of these things don't change, we won't last much longer. We used to have matches where we played poorly too - like against Algeria. But we were still able to win those bad games. I don't think this current team has that in them.
"This is a group that gives everything. However, I don't agree with the coach saying that [complacency] had absolutely nothing to do with it. You always have that in the back of your mind when you've already qualified. You can't just block it out; it's completely human. We are simply not a physical team."
Podolski urges quiet reflection
While Nagelsmann defended the application of his players after rotated selections, former forward Podolski agreed that the unexpected setback could serve as a valuable wake-up call. Despite acknowledging their structural shortcomings, both veterans maintained faith in the squad's ultimate potential if they successfully navigate the initial knockout hurdles.
Podolski added: "Maybe a defeat like this is a good thing. To get a slap in the face. So that everyone says: 'Alright, let's calm down now.' Maybe a loss like this does some good, so that everyone takes a moment to reflect in their own room. We shouldn't just talk everything down now. Let's push the boys."
Kroos concluded: "And I stand by my statement: I believe that if it comes to a match against France, if everything clicks, we can beat them."
- Getty Images Sport
Knockout phase challenges await
Despite the recent disappointing performance, Nagelsmann has no plans to abandon the Musiala and Wirtz partnership for Monday's round-of-32 tie against Paraguay in Foxborough. Germany must swiftly restore their defensive strength and ignite their creative play to overcome a resilient South American side. A victory would potentially set up a monumental round-of-16 blockbuster against tournament favourites France, leaving the out-of-form team with no margin for error.