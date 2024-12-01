The title race isn't over - but Man City's hopes are! Winners and losers as Pep Guardiola fails to find the answers while Mohamed Salah & Liverpool stretch their Premier League lead

A once great empire is crumbling before our eyes and Liverpool are rubbing their hands at the prospect of taking their place as England's top force

Mind the gap. Only 34 miles separate Manchester and Liverpool, and by the end of the season there could be an equally large distance between Pep Guardiola's crumbling City and Arne Slot's rampaging Reds, who lead their rivals by 11 points after Sunday's resounding 2-0 victory over the champions.

Only three teams in Premier League history have ever made up such a gap before to win the title, and on this evidence, City are highly unlikely to make it four. The scoreline was kind on Guardiola's side, who approached the game like a small team. They also played like one, and there was no sign of the team that has dominated English football over the last seven years.

City fell to a fourth-successive league defeat for the first time since August 2008, just when the club was being transformed by the Abu Dhabi takeover. The team feels like it is undergoing its own transformation at the moment, as a once all-conquering empire is crumbling.

Kyle Walker is in the eye of the storm after playing his part in both goals, while down the other end of the pitch, Erling Haaland looked utterly lost. He was chewed up and spat out by a gigantic Virgil van Dijk, who formed a formidable Dutch force alongside goal-scorer Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch, which was completed by Slot, who savoured another huge victory as Liverpool boss just days after his side beat Real Madrid.

And it was another day to remember for Mohamed Salah, who set up the first goal with a magical pass and then made sure of the victory by slamming home a penalty. If the Egyptian does end up signing a new contract with Liverpool, he can surely add an extra zero or two when he names his asking price.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Anfield...