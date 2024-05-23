Time's up for Erik ten Hag at Man Utd - even a miraculous FA Cup final win shouldn't change that

The Dutchman could yet end this harrowing season on a high, but an unlikely win over Manchester City will not mask the team's dire state

The FA Cup's history is steeped in shock results, but the last real upset in a final came in 2013 when Manchester City were stunned by soon-to-be-relegated Wigan Athletic. If City are beaten by Machester United in Saturday's showpiece at Wembley, it will be the greatest final shock to take place since then.

Both sides have just recorded historic seasons, but for very different reasons. City became the first team in 135 years of English football to win four consecutive league titles. United, meanwhile, have just posted their lowest finish in the Premier League while also ending with a negative goal difference.

The Red Devils also lost 14 matches, another unwanted club record in the Premier League era. In all competitions, they have lost 19. By way of contrast, City lost just four, excluding penalty shootouts. They last tasted defeat more than five months ago on December 6. And with Rodri in their side, as he will be at Wembley, they have not been beaten since February 2023.

The difference between the two teams, which Erik ten Hag had the cheek to describe as "small margins" after the last Manchester derby, is colossal. City finished with 31 more points than United while scoring an extra 39 goals and conceding 24 goals fewer.