Ex-Tottenham boss apologises for scathing Benjamin Sesko criticism amid Man Utd striker's scoring spree
A dramatic U-turn on the £74m man
Sherwood, who won the Premier League as a player with Blackburn and coached Tottenham in the 2013-14 season, has publicly apologised to Sesko, admitting he was "proven wrong" by the Slovenian's recent resurgence. On BOYLE Sports andFooty Accumulators’ podcast, No Tippy Tappy Football, he admitted that his previous assessment of the 22-year-old had been overly harsh. The manager-turned-pundit had previously criticised Sesko's performances during the club's turbulent final months under Ruben Amorim, even implying that the striker "should never wear a Man Utd shirt again".
The initial criticism culminated in a 2-2 draw against Burnley in January, when Sherwood called for Sesko to be substituted at halftime, before the Slovenian scored two second-half goals. Sesko struggled to adjust to the physical demands of English football after his high-profile departure from RB Leipzig. However, the landscape at Old Trafford has shifted dramatically since the arrival of Carrick, who has successfully integrated the striker into a system that takes advantage of his immense physical attributes and pace.
'I originally thought he’d turn out like Weghorst'
Sesko's tactical evolution and improved confidence on the pitch have led Sherwood to change his mind. In his statement, he said: "I based my assessment on the Benjamin Sesko I saw playing under Ruben Amorim – a striker who didn't want to stand up and take a penalty at Grimsby. Even the staunchest Man United fans will admit that he wasn’t living up to expectations last year. I originally thought he’d turn out exactly like Wout Weghorst did and be another failed signing for the Red Devils, but I’ve been proven wrong and I owe him an apology!"
The Carrick effect and a statistical surge
The statistics support Sherwood’s newfound optimism. Since his arrival from the Bundesliga last summer, Sesko has netted nine goals in 25 appearances across all competitions. However, the most telling metric is his recent efficiency; seven of those goals have come in his last eight appearances. That upturn coincides directly with Carrick's appointment, suggesting the former United midfielder has found the tactical key that eluded his predecessor.
A defining run for the Red Devils' frontline
Sesko faces a defining period as United enters business at the end of the season. With his productivity on the rise, the challenge for the Slovenian star is to maintain this clinical edge as the pressure of the top-four race intensifies. As they prepare to face Newcastle United at St James' Park this Wednesday, the Red Devils, currently occupying third place in the Premier League table, are keenly pursuing Champions League football, and Carrick is also not ruling out a late title charge.
