Thomas Tuchel, what are you thinking?! England winners and losers as new boss recalls old boys Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker in first squad - but ignores in-form quartet and Jack Grealish

The new Three Lions boss rewarded some of the nation's most loyal servants but also ignored the brilliant form of some of its brightest young talents

Lionel Messi's first club was Newell's Old Boys and on Friday the nation was treated to Thomas Tuchel's Old Boys as the new England coach reassembled a cast of forgotten men in his first ever squad announcement. Marcus Rashford's return to the squad had been on the cards after his encouraging start with Aston Villa but no one was expecting the 34-year-old Jordan Henderson to return to the fold, or for Kyle Walker to be given another shot in international football after his litany of big mistakes for Manchester City earlier in the season.

But the trio who first played together at Euro 2016 will be reunited when the England squad meets at St George's Park next week to prepare for their first two World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia. Age was also not a barrier to newcomers, as Dan Burn received a first call-up to an England side at any level at the ripe age of 32. There is some young blood, however, with Myles Lewis-Skelly continuing his dream first season in senior football by being included in a Three Lions squad for the first time.

Tuchel explained that the inclusion of Henderson, Walker and Burn were part of his plans to create a unified team spirit for the 2026 World Cup, which will mark 60 years since England last won a major trophy. "Football in general and maybe even more international football is about team spirit, it is about building a team that loves to play with each other, that transports the spirit to the fans, the nation and the country," he said. "It is about building a brotherhood so we cannot only do it with young players and we cannot only do with experienced players. It has to be a good balance and a good mix in my opinion and that’s what we’re trying to do."

There was, however, no place in Tuchel's band of brothers for a number of players who have been producing their very best football recently. And the German's decision to welcome back a number of familiar names into the squad must have felt like a real sleight towards the players who did not earn a recall, particularly to Jack Grealish, who must now urgently seek an exit from Manchester City if he ever wants to play for his country again.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Tuchel's first squad announcement...