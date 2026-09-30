'Excellent assist' - Thomas Tuchel lauds Trent Alexander-Arnold after Real Madrid star shines in long-awaited England return

Alexander-Arnold made a spectacular return to the England starting XI during a crucial Nations League clash against Czech Republic. The Real Madrid right-back delivered a sublime assist for Gordon to break the deadlock in Prague. England arrived seeking a response following a frustrating 3-2 defeat to World Cup holders Spain at Wembley.

Tuchel handed Alexander-Arnold his first start since October 2024, when he featured as a left-back under interim manager Lee Carsley in a victory over Finland. The 27-year-old became the ninth different right-back used by Tuchel in 24 games. Despite previous snubs, including missing out on the recent World Cup squad, Alexander-Arnold seized this rare opportunity to impress his manager.