Thomas Tuchel reacts to England's own fans booing Ben White during Uruguay draw

Tuchel admitted his frustration after seeing White jeered by his own supporters during the match. “I heard that he was booed,” Tuchel said of White. “It cannot be the majority. There were some boos and some mixed reception for him which I’m disappointed about because of course we protect our players. He was excellent in camp and he deserved to come on. He got us almost a winner. But I also understood that it happened to other players before here. So he needs to take it on the chin. We will always protect him and hopefully we can put it behind, because he is ready to write some new chapters.”