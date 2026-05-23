Thomas Tuchel unsure what Phil Foden's position is as England boss explains why Man City star would've been 'unhappy' at World Cup

Explaining the gruelling thought process behind axing the former PFA Players' Player of the Year, the England manager confessed that structural deployment concerns ultimately dictated his final selection framework.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Tuchel said: “With Phil, it’s a little bit different, he was excellent in camp for us…not only in training but also out of it. It hurt me a lot actually to tell him this decision. I could see in his reaction how much it would have meant for him to come. But he lost momentum in a crucial part of the season, especially in the last half of the season…we could see glimpses here or there, but not enough evidence.

"I was unsure in the end what position he is. Is it a 10, is it a false 9, is it maybe more of a Bernardo Silva role in the future as an 8? It’s maybe not on the wing anymore, so it doesn’t make sense to me to bring players and maybe play them out of position…to have them in camp it would make them uncomfortable, unhappy, so the decisions have to be made.”