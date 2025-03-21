Thomas Tuchel is 'very lucky' to be England manager! Ex-Chelsea boss slammed over Bayern Munich sacking as Three Lions told they're not 'more likely to win anything'
England are no more likely to win the World Cup under Thomas Tuchel than they were under Gareth Southgate, ex-Germany star Jens Lehmann has said.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tuchel aiming to win World Cup with England
- Told he's 'very lucky' to have the job
- Lehmann doubts Three Lions hopes of glory