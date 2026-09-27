Getty Images Sport
Thomas Tuchel labels resting England players 'madness' and refuses to take Premier League manager calls
No compromises for the national team
Speaking during a press conference, Tuchel declared that he has no intention of striking deals with Premier League managers regarding player minutes, as reported by The Guardian.
Although he acknowledged Declan Rice needed a rest due to his heavy workload and well-documented fitness issues, Tuchel wants to maintain consistency in his starting XI. Speaking about the pressure from clubs, Tuchel said: "I don’t take calls from Premier League managers. I never called any national team coach [when he was in club football]. I cannot manage [the minutes of] the players. It’s just impossible. I knew as a club coach … if I would call a coach in Brazil or Argentina, they would not know what I am talking about. The players would not know what I am talking about."
- AFP
Going full throttle for victory
Tuchel is determined to field a strong side, aiming to establish rhythm and trust among his core group. England have a point to prove following their 3-2 loss to Spain at Wembley on Saturday. The manager stressed that the demanding schedule is not a valid excuse for taking a softer approach.
Detailing his unyielding stance on rotation, he added: "Why would I do this and start giving the players the impression that it’s OK to take a step back or share a half or to rest one match? I would never. It’s madness. We want to win the next match. I would love not to rotate but I am not sure if it’s possible. An ideal scenario would be to go again and go again and go again. With six or seven players minimum that start again – to put the responsibility on them and for them to feel the trust."
Bellingham brings the fire
Despite the congested fixture list, Jude Bellingham remains central to Tuchel's plans, with the manager praising the midfielder's relentless energy against the European champions. Bellingham provided an assist and won a penalty, while also clashing with Marc Cucurella. Addressing concerns about Bellingham playing too many games in quick succession, Tuchel confirmed they will monitor his fitness carefully but lauded his aggressive style. "Jude likes that, he gets better if that happens," Tuchel said.
"It’s better if he plays with a bit of rage. It’s what he does. I think sometimes he is looking for these moments to get his fire going. He doesn’t know any [Madrid] teammates [during an international game]. He is still friends with them but not for the 90 minutes."
- Getty Images Sport
What is next for England?
England are set to face Czechia in Prague on Tuesday as they look to correct their course in the Nations League. Following this critical encounter, the squad travel to Rijeka to take on Croatia on Saturday before concluding this busy international window with a home fixture against Czechia the following week.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting