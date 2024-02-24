Thomas Tuchel to replace Jurgen Klopp? Liverpool told to go after Bayern coach as Xabi Alonso alternative despite 'unacceptable' position in the Bundesliga
Liverpool have been told they should consider Thomas Tuchel as an option to replace Jurgen Klopp despite his struggles at Bayern Munich this season.
- Liverpool chasing Leverkusen coach Alonso
- Spaniard might head to Bayern to succeed Tuchel
- Berbatov suggests Reds consider ex-Chelsea boss