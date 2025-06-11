Thomas Tuchel admits his own mother is 'repulsed' by Jude Bellingham's on-field antics as England boss urges Real Madrid star to channel his 'rage and fire' towards opponents
England boss Thomas Tuchel admits his own mother is "repulsed" by the on-field antics of midfielder Jude Bellingham.
- Tuchel's mother "repulsed" by Bellingham's actions
- England star urged to channel his fire
- Frustrations spilled over after Senegal defeat