AFP
Thomas Tuchel hopes England take 'genuine belief' from DR Congo struggles after overcoming 'worst possible start' to keep World Cup dream alive
Tuchel demands patience after early scare
Tuchel admitted his side endured a nightmare opening to their knockout clash when Brian Cipenga was found in space inside the penalty area and beat Jordan Pickford at his near post. Falling behind to that seventh-minute strike left the pre-tournament favourites reeling, but despite the early pressure, the German tactician praised the mental fortitude shown by his squad to turn the result around.
"If everyone gets what they like, we get an early goal, another goal, an easy afternoon," Tuchel told BBC Sport. "You have to deal with each situation that comes. They got a very early goal. After the water break, we had four or five opportunities. The penalty situation didn't go in our favour. We kept knocking, knocking and knocking. The reaction and belief is one of a kind. We found a way to win. Well deserved."
- Getty Images Sport
The value of a difficult journey
Tuchel believes that the struggle of coming from behind will serve England better in the long run than a comfortable victory would have, noting that overcoming adversity builds the resilience necessary for the deeper stages of the tournament. According to Opta, this comeback was historic, marking only the second time in history that England have won a FIFA World Cup match after conceding the opening goal, with the only previous occasion being the 1966 final against Germany (4-2). This newfound grit will be tested immediately as England prepare to face Mexico in the round of 16.
"We want it easy and have the first goal," Tuchel explained. "If you have it and come back from one goal down, these are the experiences that give you genuine belief. They are well aware of what they did and what it took today. We kept believing. We had the worst start possible. First shot, first goal. Then, it became even more difficult. After the first water break, we were on top of the game. I think we should have had a penalty. The substitutes came on, and put the effort in, and we won it. Well deserved, but we had to work a lot."
Kane surpasses Pele in record-breaking display
While the team performance lacked fluency, Harry Kane once again proved why he is indispensable for the Three Lions. In the end, it was Kane who got the breakthrough when he headed home substitute Anthony Gordon's cross from close range. The same pair combined once again with four minutes left on the clock as Gordon recycled the ball after Jude Bellingham had yet another shot saved by Lionel Mpasi, allowing Kane to unleash an unstoppable finish from the edge of the penalty area. The striker's late double did more than just secure progression; it saw him reach 13 career World Cup goals, officially surpassing Pele's World Cup goal tally in the process.
"It's what we expect from him! It's what he expects from himself," Tuchel said of his captain. "Difficult matches, close matches - Harry's here to decide them. Top level."
He later added simply: "He is getting better."
Kane's clinical edge in the 75th and 86th minutes spared England's blushes after a resilient Congo DR defence, led by goalkeeper Mpasi, threatened to produce the shock of the tournament.
- Getty Images Sport
Bench impact and squad harmony
The introduction of Gordon and Bukayo Saka proved pivotal, with Gordon providing the ammunition for both of Kane's goals. In doing so, Gordon became the first England player in World Cup history to be directly involved in more than one goal as a substitute. Tuchel highlighted the importance of the players who started on the bench, insisting that their attitude during the hydration breaks and on the touchline was essential to the final result.
"Like I said the whole tournament, the energy and team spirit is at the highest level," Tuchel said. "Everyone understands which part of the tournament we are in at the moment. The players who don't play keep pushing and pushing, they are positive in the water breaks. Everyone is comfortable when they play, everyone is comfortable when they finish the game. We have to have that mindset if it is getting hard, it is getting hard, but don't lose patience and don't lose belief. The guy [Lionel Mpasi] was incredible the kind of saves he was making."