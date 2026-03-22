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Thomas Tuchel to call up Newcastle's Harvey Barnes to replace injured Arsenal star Eberechi Eze in England squad
Barnes set for England call-up
According to The Telegraph, Barnes will be drafted into the Three Lions camp ahead of their upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan. The opportunity arises after Eze missed the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City due to a fitness issue, prompting his expected withdrawal from the international setup. Tuchel has moved swiftly to fill the void, handing the 28-year-old a massive chance to stake a claim ahead of World Cup 2026. It serves as immediate validation after he turned down the chance to represent Steve Clarke's Tartan Army.
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Barnes starring for Newcastle
The inclusion is thoroughly deserved when reviewing the winger's revitalised form at club level. He has netted 14 goals across all competitions this season, making him impossible to ignore. This tally exceeds the output of several established internationals, including Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford, and Jarrod Bowen. Within the current pool of wide options, only his club mate Anthony Gordon boasts a higher total with 17 strikes. However, nine of those have come from the penalty spot, highlighting the unique open-play threat that the former Leicester City man provides for the national side.
Ending a six-year absence
This late addition provides a crucial platform that has eluded the talented attacker for nearly six years. His solitary senior appearance occurred as a substitute against Wales back in October 2020. Despite delivering consistent club performances since that debut, he has continually found himself on the periphery while younger talents bypassed him in the pecking order. With the major summer tournament rapidly approaching, these impending exhibition matches offer a direct audition. The German head coach is actively evaluating his fringe players, meaning a strong showing at St George's Park could secure a ticket to the grandest stage.
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Closing the eligibility chapter
The definitive decision permanently closes a long-running saga regarding his international eligibility. Eligible through his maternal grandparents, the Scottish setup had pushed heavily for a switch. However, Clarke recently conceded defeat, ending all speculation once and for all. Outlining the situation clearly to the media last month, he stated: “It’s the perennial question, everybody keeps asking me about it. This time I can say for sure, Harvey is going to concentrate on trying to play for England. He’s not going to come to Scotland. You can put that one out there. Nobody needs to ask me about it any more and nobody needs to ask Harvey. He can make his decision and we move on.”
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