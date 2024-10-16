Thomas Tuchel GFXGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'It just doesn't feel right' - Thomas Tuchel England appointment questioned by ex-Three Lions defenders Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher - despite German being 'best available coach in the world'

T. TuchelEnglandUEFA Nations League B

Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher questioned Thomas Tuchel's appointment as England manager despite the German being the "best available coach".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Tuchel appointed new England boss
  • Signed an 18-month contract with Three Lions
  • Carragher & Neville wanted an English manager
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below