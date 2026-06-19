Goal.com
LiveTickets

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
FBL-WC-2026-MATCH22-ENG-CROAFP
Adhe Makayasa

Thomas Tuchel keeps winning! FIFA changes policy on World Cup photographers after 'could not see my team' complaint from England boss

T. Tuchel
England
England vs Croatia
Croatia
World Cup

Thomas Tuchel has successfully persuaded FIFA to alter its pre-match media guidelines following a frustrating experience during his tournament debut in Texas. The England head coach complained that a dense wall of press photographers completely obstructed his view of the players during the national anthems, prompting football's governing body to launch an immediate tactical compromise.

  • Tuchel forces policy review

    The former Bayern Munich boss was left visibly infuriated by the cramped sideline arrangements at the AT&T Stadium before England's entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia. Because the stadium surface had to be raised 1.2 metres to accommodate a regulation football pitch, crucial touchline space was severely compromised. This logistical constraint forced a swarm of roughly 50 media professionals directly into the manager's line of sight, entirely blocking his view of the squad during a deeply sentimental moment.

    • Advertisement
  • England v Croatia: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Frustrated manager begs FIFA

    Tuchel did not hide his intense disappointment when addressing the media after the match, explaining that the crowded touchline ruined a milestone moment he had anticipated since childhood.

    He stated: "I have to tell you something. I'm begging FIFA to change the position of the photographers in the national anthem, because I could not see my team. It was a very special moment, and I was standing in front of a wall of 50 photographers and I could not see one single player.

    "It ruined a little bit my experience. It is very emotional. When I was young and when I started coaching, this was too big to dream of this kind of occasion."

  • Governing body alters positioning

    In response to feedback from the England boss and several other tournament officials, FIFA swiftly introduced a compromise structure previously utilised at alternative international tournaments. Under the revised guidelines, photographers will be tightly huddled closer to the halfway line rather than sprawling across the technical areas. Furthermore, coaching staff are no longer restricted to their dugouts during the anthems, allowing them to shift laterally for an unobstructed view of the centre circle.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH22-ENG-CROAFP

    Uncertainty remains ahead fixture

    The governing body has already trialled this adjusted protocol during Thursday's Group A encounter between the Czech Republic and South Africa in Atlanta. According to BBC Sport, it remains to be seen whether these fluid media updates will completely satisfy the manager's lingering concerns. The Football Association is currently seeking further clarity and awaiting formal direct discussions with FIFA executives before England return to action for their next group stage challenge.

How far will England go at the World Cup?

3477 Votes
World Cup
England crest
England
ENG
Ghana crest
Ghana
GHA
World Cup
Panama crest
Panama
PAN
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO